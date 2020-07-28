Danny Wright

Pratt Tribune

GARDEN CITY—Danny Eugene Wright, 61, of Garden City, KS, formerly of Medicine Lodge, KS, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born March 27, 1959 in Medicine Lodge, the son of Lewis Elbert Wright and Viola M. (Haynes) Wright.

Danny worked in the oilfields as a pumper. He was a member of the United Methodist Church and attended Father’s House of Worship in Sun City.

Surviving are one daughter, Natasha (John) Ordonio of Fort Hood, TX; 3 grandchildren, John Thomas, Nicholas, and Alexis Ordonio; one brother, Steve (Brenda) Wright of Medicine Lodge; one sister, Linda (Gerald) Dick of Pratt; his former wife, Janet Leonard of Medicine Lodge.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Heather Wright, and one brother, Johnny Wright.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, Medicine Lodge, KS with Pastor Paul Stephens and Pastor Deitra Black officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104.

Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.