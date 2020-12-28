Obituary: Diana Garten

Pratt - Diana Kay Garten, 60, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center. She was born March 3, 1960 in Plainville to Keith and Gwen (Couture) McComb. Diana married Curtis Garten on May 21, 1982 in Stockton. They lived a life full of love for 38 years and were blessed with three beautiful children and two grandchildren that they adored above all else.

Diana graduated from Stockton High School in 1978. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting with a Minor in Mathematics from Fort Hays State University in 1982. She served her community as the Director of Finance for the City of Pratt for over 14 years. As someone who valued the importance of hard work and relationships Diana leaves behind many colleagues she considered great friends.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Pratt, an active member of the Pratt County Travel and Tourism Board, and the Kansas League of Municipalities. As an advocate for empowering women, Diana was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, and volunteered with organizations such as the Miss Kansas Organization, and multiple Academic Honor Societies. Diana’s favorite place to be was in the stands of an arena, field, gym, diamond or classroom supporting her husband, brother, children, and grandchildren as they did what they loved most.

Her main purpose in life was to serve others and considered her greatest achievement to be her three children. She lead her family with confidence, intelligence, and love while instilling the belief that hard work and determination could accomplish anything.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis of Pratt; children, Casey (Brianna) Garten of Wichita, Dayla Garten of Pratt and Destani Garten of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Gwen Brown of Stockton; brothers, Dennis McComb of Stockton and David (Heidi) McComb of Pratt; grandchildren, Easton Garten and Blakely Kay Garten; parents in-law, Fred (Virginia) Garten of Kingman; brother in-law, Travis Garten of Rago; nieces, Crystal (Austin) Moots and Kami McComb both of Hutchinson, Kodi McComb and Kadi McComb both of Pratt; nephews, Tyler (Chessica) Garten of Kingman and Brady McComb of Manhattan.

Diana is preceded in death by her father, Keith McComb and grandparents, Leon "Bud" and Florence McComb and Len and Quetona Couture.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 1-3 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Survey Cemetery, rural Rooks County.

Memorials may be made to The Diana Garten Family Higher Education Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.