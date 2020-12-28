Obituary: Erple Frame

PRATT - Erple Lee Frame, 98, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Pratt Health and Rehab Center, Pratt, Kansas.

He was born November 16, 1922 in Elm Mills Township and was the son of Frank and Eva Mae (Colburn) Frame.

Erple married Margaret (Patrick) Erple on November 21, 1983 and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage until her passing on August 21, 2017.

Erple worked as a farmer in Sawyer, Kansas until he married Margaret and they moved to Pratt.

He was a member of Kilwinning Lodge #265 of Pratt. He was the "Bring in the Clowns" Domino Champion of the Pratt Senior Citizens Center.

He is survived by four nieces and a nephew: Sandy Woodrow of Wichita, KS; Robin Miller of Wichita, KS; Phyllis Coyle of Grove, OK; Marlene Frame of Nashville, TN; and Doyle "Bo" Lambert of Coats, KS.

Erple is preceded in death by his father, Frank Frame; mother, Eva Mae Colburn; two bothers, Louis Frame and Merle Frame; two sisters, Doris Lambert and Edna (Mickey) Cowan; spouse, Margaret (Patrick) Erple;

Erple was the last of five children to pass away.

Funeral service was held at 2:30 pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt with John Hamm presiding. Burial will follow at Ellenwood Cemetery, Sawyer, Kansas.

The family would like to thank the Pratt Health and Rehab Center for their wonderful care of Erple.

Memorials may be made in Erple's name to the Pratt Health & Rehab Center in care of Larrison Mortuary, Ltd.