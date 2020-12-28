Obituary: Terry Osterhout

PRATT—Terry Raymond Osterhout, Jr., 49, died of cardiac arrest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

Terry is survived by his wife, Janet, of Pratt; his sister, Synde (Ken) Kautz of Hermiston, Ore., brother, Darel Glandon of Hermiston, Ore., Christiaan Strydom and Sophia Strydom of Hayesville, Kans., many nieces and nephews, Rachel (Brandon) Newell and children, Amanda (Jon) Cluchey and children, and surrogate parents, Eugene and Patricia Ferguson of Pratt, and Kevin Ferguson of Pratt.

He is preceeded in death by his grandmother, Emma Osterhout of Harper, mother, and aunt Sylvia Swartz of Ashland.

Terry was born on July 9, 1971 in Hermiston, Ore. In 1998 he moved to Pratt, Kansas and accepted a position as a dishwasher at Rick's Restaurant, where he worked for 22 years. He attended Pratt Learning Center.

He married Janet Melson in 2011. Terry was a great husband and friend. Terry loved to go fishing with his wife, listen to Christian music, and had a favorite spot at Lemon Park that he and Janet would enjoy sharing a small lunch before going to church.

His family and friends will always remember him as a loyal worker, good husband, dog lover and fun-loving friend.

A memorial service was held Monday, December 14 at the Apostolic Faith Tabernacle of Pratt with Pastor Joseph Salas officiating.

Donations made be sent in care of Terry Osterhout Memorial to Apostolic Faith Tabernacle, 515 Austin St., Pratt, Kansas 67124.