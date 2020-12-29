Obituary: Janis Swafford, Wichita

WICHITA—Janis G. Swafford (Galene), 81, died Dec. 24, 2020 in Wichita, Kan., following a brief illness. She was laid to rest in a private family graveside service, Dec. 28, in Pratt.

Galene was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Pratt, Kan., the youngest child of Elmer L. and Mary Anna Hess. A 1956 graduate of Pratt High School, she earned her associate’s degree from Pratt Community College. She then went on to study Home Economics at Kansas State University. On July 1, 1960, Galene married Duane K. Swafford, her husband of 42 years. Together they had four children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Galene loved cooking, playing the piano, sewing, singing, traveling, family, and church. She wove all of these threads into the welcoming, warm, and loving home which she shared with her grateful family.

In 1967 the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where Duane worked as vice president and general manager of Southwest Pipe of Idaho. In the 1980s the family relocated to the midwest to be near family. Galene remained in Pratt until 2014 when she moved to the Wichita area.

Galene drew great strength from her Christian faith. She was a member of Valley Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Twin Falls, and of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pratt, serving as deacon, elder, choir member, Christian Women’s Fellowship member, and in youth and children’s ministries as her children grew. She later joined Pratt Presbytarian Church where she sang in choir and was a Bible Study member.

Galene is survived by four children: Rev. Susan (Christopher) Payne, Tulsa, Okla.; Lori Swafford (Bob Mills), Torrance, Calif.; Shawn (Shannon) Swafford, Twin Falls, Idaho; and Brian (Christy) Swafford, Goddard, Kan. Six grandchildren: Kelsey (Christopher) Gilbert, Caitlin (Joshua) Raya, Gillian Payne, Tanner Swafford, Jayden Swafford, and Chance Swafford. Five great-grandchildren: Kaylee Lantz, Gabriel Lantz, Trinity Raya, Abigail Raya, and Malachi Raya. She also is survived by sister-in-law Terry Hess, of Missouri.

She was preceded in death by husband Duane, parents Elmer L. and Mary Anna Hess, and brother Garry J. Hess.

In remembrance of Galene’s life, the family suggests contributions in her name to a charity of your choosing.