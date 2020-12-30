Obituary: Herman "Darrel" Patrick, Pratt

PRATT—Herman “ Darrel ” Patrick, 88, passed away Sunday, December 6th, 2020 in Pratt. He was born March 27, 1932. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Miller and Hazel Effie (Green) Patrick; and brothers, Marvin “Clyde” Patrick and Dale Patrick.

Darrel is survived by his love, Ruby Patrick, married on October 10, 1987 for 27 years and forever in their hearts.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren; and a great grandson.

No services at this time.

Burial took place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Pratt.