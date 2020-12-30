Obituary: Jerry Nice, Pratt

CUNNINGHAM—Jerry Lee Nice, 69, died Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in Cunningham.

He was born April 18, 1951 the son of Lawrence and Goldie Ross Nice. A longtime Cunningham resident he was a retired carpet installer.

He married Brenda Strickland. Other survivors include daughter Mersadies Nice; a son Shane Nice; a brother Mike; and a sister Cheryl.

Memorial services will be held at a later date; arrangments handled by Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.