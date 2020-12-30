Obituary: Jerry Nice, Pratt
Pratt Tribune
CUNNINGHAM—Jerry Lee Nice, 69, died Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in Cunningham.
He was born April 18, 1951 the son of Lawrence and Goldie Ross Nice. A longtime Cunningham resident he was a retired carpet installer.
He married Brenda Strickland. Other survivors include daughter Mersadies Nice; a son Shane Nice; a brother Mike; and a sister Cheryl.
Memorial services will be held at a later date; arrangments handled by Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.