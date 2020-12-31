Obituary: Virgil Gatton, Stafford

HUDSON—Virgil Ray Gatton, age 82, of rural Stafford died December 23, 2020 at Leisure Homestead of Stafford, KS. He was born May 22, 1938 at St. Rose Hospital in Great Bend, KS to R.D. and Lucille (Panning) Gatton. On May 25, 1958 he married Vinita Jean Nolte at Trinity Church, Hudson, KS. She died April 11, 2020. He was a farmer, rancher, and oil pumper. He was baptized and confirmed in Saint John Lutheran Church of Ellinwood, KS. He later became a member of Trinity United Church of Christ of Hudson, KS.

He is survived by sons Danny Kent (Mary) of rural Stafford and Todd Ray (Sheri) of rural Haviland, KS; daughters Janna Lynn Raven (Lance) Nevada, MO; Anita Gwen Sanko (Kenton) of Great Bend, KS; and Lisa Jane Blide (Terry) of Hays, KS; Eleven grandchildren: Ryan Raven of Frisco, TX.; Casey Gatton of Great Bend, KS; Emily Gatton Moore (Allan) of St. John, KS; Travis Blide of Ellis, KS; Annie Sanko Tolbert (Mike) of Olathe, KS; Sara Blide Teeter (Chris) of Victoria, KS; Sally Sanko of Decatur, GA; Macie Sanko of Lawrence, KS; Aaron Sanko of Thornton, CO; Colton and Ashton Gatton of rural Haviland, KS. Six great-grandchildren: Hunter and Brooklynn Teeter of Victoria, KS; Kraytyn Blide of Ellis, KS; Thomas and Tillie Tolbert of Olathe, KS; and Cody Richard Moore of St. John, KS; one sister, Jackie Brown (Leroy) of Valley Center, KS; sister-in-law Karen Gatton Kramp of Ellinwood, KS; brothers-in-law Fred Needham of Knoxville, TN; Richard Valent of Cheyenne, WY; sisters-in-law Wilma Byler of Warrenton, MO; Linda Warnecke (William) and Ellen Engelage (Marvin) of Marthasville, MO; Bernice Nolte of Morrison, MO; Shirley Nolte of Ozark, MO; Gloria Nolte of Heber Springs, AR; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a grandson, Cody Kent Gatton; one brother, Leland Gatton; two sisters, Marilyn Needham and Roberta Valent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private family funeral service took place December 26, 2020 at Minnis Chapel, Stafford with burial at Trinity Cemetery, Hudson. Pastor Wade Russell presiding.

In lieu of flowers memorials/donations may be made to Trinity Community Church, New Mission Systems International (for Ryan and Mary Russell) or Water.Org in care of Minnis Chapel, 125 N Main, Stafford, KS 67578.