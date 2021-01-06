Obituary: Linda Honeman

PRATT—Linda Sue (Chance) Honeman passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Pratt Regional Medical Center at the age of 74. She was born on April 27, 1946 to Mildred Coleen (Hemphill) Chance and Philip Wayne “Dude” Chance in Pratt, Kansas. Sue grew up in the Byers area, attending school in Byers and graduating from Byers High School in 1964. On June 4, 1967, at the Byers United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Glen Honeman. They were married for 53 years and had three daughters.

Sue was first and foremost a farmwife and mother. She spent many hours driving tractor and grain truck for her husband and taking care of her family. She also took on several off the farm jobs when her girls got older including working at the Iuka Post Office and working for Joni Siemens at Stitch by Stitch on Main Street. One of her favorite jobs, though, was working for Pratt USD 382 in the school cafeteria for fifteen years. She thoroughly enjoyed seeing and interacting with the students every day.

When Sue retired, she found time to do the things she enjoyed the most including volunteering at the Hope Center and the Food Bank. She also enjoyed working on sewing and quilting projects for her loved ones, spending time with her grand kids, and traveling. Perhaps one of her favorite things to do was to get together with her friends for a cup of coffee and catch up on the latest happenings in their lives.

Sue was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Pratt. She was also a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

She is survived by her husband, Glen; her daughters, Heather (Lee) Van Slyke of Iuka, Brenda Honeman of Iuka, and Jodi (Chris) Drake of Preston; grandchildren, Amanda Gurr, Cassie Van Slyke, Stephen Van Slyke, Madeline Drake, and Caroline Drake; and one great-grandchild, Charlie Gurr.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt with Pastor Dan Chrismer and Pastor Michael Schotte presiding. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Natrona.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, Lutheran Hour or Pratt Food Bank in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.