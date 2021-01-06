Obituary: Louise DeBoer

SAWYER—Louise Fern, daughter of Jesse and Fern Hearn Boyd, was born October 11,1936 in Pratt. She departed this life Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in a hospital in Pratt at the age of 84.

In 1953 Louise was baptized and became a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church to which she remained faithful until her death.

Louise married Alan De Boer on March 5, 1972 in Modesto, CA. They had two children Aaron and Alice. They lived in Modesto area when first married, then moved to Waterford for several years. Louise moved back to Modesto where Alice died. Later Louise moved to Arkansas to live with her son and her membership was in Walnut Creek district, Missouri. In November of 2014 she moved to Sawyer to live with her brother and his wife, Doyle and Marlene and her membership was in the Sand Creek district, Sawyer. In April, she had to have a toe amputated, then went to live in a rest home in Pratt, until her health gradually declined. She developed sepsis (blood poison) and the Lord called her home to be with Him eternally.

She loved and deeply appreciated the members at Sand Creek and all they did for her.

She is survived by her son Aaron, his wife Michelle; grandsons, Alan and Jason; granddaughters, Cyndal and Elizabeth; siblings, Doyle and Marlene Boyd of Sawyer, Ellen and Bill Heinrich, Phyllis and Ray Denlinger, both from Modesto, CA, Joan and Merle Howser of Overbrook, KS. Kenneth and Cindy Boyd of Hughson, CA. and a very special sister Lynette Boyd, who lives with her siblings in CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Fern Boyd and daughter, Alice DeBoer.

Visitation took place Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Sawyer. Graveside services were Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sawyer with Nate Kuns presiding.

Memorials may be made to Diabetes Association in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.