Obituary: Gladys Kennedy, Pratt

PRATT—Her needle is silent and her hands are at rest as Gladys Faye (Randall) Kennedy passed peacefully into God’s arms on December 30, 2020 at the age of 92 at Prairie Sunset Home in Pretty Prairie, Kansas.

She was born November 18, 1928 to Amos C. and Rosa M. (Platt) Randall at their home in Sawyer, Kansas. She graduated from Sawyer High School. She married Bill Kennedy on a beautiful Easter weekend in 1946 before she graduated from high school. She was a homemaker and a farmwife.

She raised a big garden and canned the produce for winter. Bill had milk cows and Gladys separated the cream to sell to help buy groceries.

She loved to entertain, plan events and quilt. She planned many events at the Sawyer Christian Church from Bible School to ladies teas. She also planned events in the Ashton Community, such as showers, community pot lucks, etc.

Quilting was her handwork passion, she made over 50 quilts herself, including baby quilts and congratulation, wedding quilts. She liked the social aspect of hand quilting, first at the Sawyer Christian Church where the quilts were sent to the Colorado Christian Home. Then she organized the So and Sew Club in the Ashton Community, where quilts were made for each other, throws for the rest homes and baby quilts for the hospital. She later joined the Stitch and Chatter Club at Isabel. One of the projects she instigated there was the “Quilts of Valor”, for the Veterans in the Isabel area. This small group of 10 made 25 quilts to give away. She made 5 quilts herself for this project. Her last quilt was completed when she was 89 years old and she called it her Grandma Quilt. She made this one for Bill because the blocks were started by Bill’s mother and grandmother. She also taught 4-H’ers the art of sewing and quilting. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Ashton EHU.

She started the Kennedy Family Reunion the year following the death of Bill’s parents. This reunion continues today with family member taking turns planning it. She kept a scrapbook of all the reunions.

Gladys and Bill’s marriage was a blessing for 71 years. To this marriage was born: twins, Ken (Jean) Kennedy and Karen (Kenneth) Blackwelder; son, Andy (Cindy) Kennedy and daughter, Kathy (Lyle) Miller. Also 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.R. (Bill) Kennedy; her parents, Amos C. and Rosa M. Randall; daughter, Kathy Miller; granddaughter, Renee’ Miles; brothers, J.D. Randall, Darrel Randall, and Joe Randall.

Visitation was Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. She will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service in Ellenwood Cemetery near Sawyer, Kansas with John Hamm presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Sawyer Christian Church or the First United Methodist Church 50/50 Sunday School Class in Pratt, Kansas in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.