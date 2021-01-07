Obituary: Joseph Snyder, 67, Great Bend

GREAT BEND—Great Bend - Joseph Edward Michael Snyder, of Great Bend, Kansas passed away of a non-COVID illness on December 28, 2020 at the age of 67. He was known as Joe, Pops, Papa Joe, and Snyd by family, friends, and community.

Joseph was born in Quebec, Canada in 1953. After spending two and a half years in an orphanage, he was adopted by Harry and Melissa Snyder in 1955. This is a fact he was proud of and something he celebrated. In 1976, Joseph earned his BS in Social Science from Kansas Wesleyan University where he met his Christie. Joe and Christie spent 42 years married and making their life and raising their two boys in Larned, St. John, and retired to Great Bend. He taught social studies and coached at Larned Schools for 39 years where several generations of students knew him for his compassion, listening, short shorts, and disdain of freshman. Joe was never one to sit still. His summers were spent doing construction, running the St. John and Larned pools, being a farmhand, and his true passion, being the chief biscuits and gravy maker at the Kansas State Fair for Wheatland Café. Joe enjoyed the wind in his hair while riding his motorcycle, card games, teasing, and his grandkids. He was a connoisseur of all beef hot dogs, Dr Pepper and homemade vanilla ice cream. He was an active member of whatever community he lived in. He was ornery, sincere, generous, and a great friend.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Melissa Snyder of Arkansas City, Kansas and his sister Sharon Head (Snyder).

Joseph is survived by his wife Christie (Allen), sons Nathan (Anna), Luke (Shannon), and his grandchildren; Evan, Grace, Henry, Eliza, Maren, and Wesley.

A private family service was held Monday, January 4, 2021 at Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned, with Pastor Morita Truman presiding. Service will be viewable via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. A public graveside service took place Monday, January 4, 2021 at Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John.

Memorials may be given to the Joseph Snyder Memorial Fund in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, Kansas 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.