Obituary: Elveta Keller

BUCKLIN—Elveta Estelle Keller passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Hill Top House in Bucklin, KS.

Elveta was born on October 20,1937 to George Melvin and Ethel Beatrice (Ward) Keller in Sun City.

Elveta enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps of the US Army in 1957. She served her country for 8 years obtaining the rank of Staff Sergent. Upon her discharge from the Army she returned to Pratt, KS. She worked in the Medical Records department at the Pratt Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 2001.

Elveta loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid card player, loved to read, travel, watch movies, go bowling and work puzzles.

Survivors include sisters, Eva Carnagie of Noble, Oklahoma and Edweena (Ron) Warford of Hutchinson; nephews, Freddy Robbins, Allen Keller, Larry Brock, Russell Keller, Kevin Brock, and Jason Irvin; nieces, Lois Williams, Marian McCaulley, Christa Hinkle, Cherie Nelson, Debra Brock, Diane Jones, Marlene Roller, Linda Lampe, Carolyn Irvin, and Roberta Giles; brother in-law, Vernon Robbins; sister in-law, Barbara Keller; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ernest Keller, Everett Keller, and Ervin “Pete” Keller; sisters, Elma Miracle, Erma Downing, Emma Brock, Esther Potter, Edith Robbins, Etta Keller, and Elsie Irvin; nephews, Jimmie Downing, Melvin Porter, Kenneth Robbins and Brian Warford; nieces, Beth Ellen Miracle, Orvilla Sherer, Connie Keller; great nephews, Kelly Porter and Jimmie Lee (Skipper) Hyatt, JR.; great niece, Jasmyn Irvin; and great, great niece, Kailah Muessig.

Graveside services will at a later date at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sun City, KS.

Memorials to Sun City Community building or Hill Top House, Bucklin in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, Kansas 67124.