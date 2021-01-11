Obituary: Jennifer Duke

GREENSBURG —Jennifer Duke, 42, died December 15, 2020 at Kiowa County Memorial Hospital, Greensburg, Kansas.

She was born June 21, 1978 in King City, California the daughter of Duane Maas and Leslie Duke. She had lived in California and Kiowa County, Kansas.

Jennifer earned a certificate in Cosmetology and was a CNA. She had worked as a cook at the Carriage House and the Best Western Motel both in Greensburg.

She is survived by the love of her life Nathan Keith, her parents, two sons Jerimah Duke and Phoenix Ortner, three daughters Josie Lang, Destiny Lang, and Deanna Ortner, three brothers Christopher, Carl, and Charles Cagle, one sister Virginia Burnham and husband Wayne.

In keeping with Jennifer’s generous spirit, it was her decision to be a tissue donor to save and enhance the lives of others.

Memorials are suggested to the Jennifer Duke Final Expense Fund in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.