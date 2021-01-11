Obituary: Jimmie Wise, Russell

Jimmie Lee Wise, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at the Russell Reginal Hospital in Russell, Ks. He was born on Oct. 23, 1932 in St. John, KS, the son of W.S. and Eva (Hunt) Wise.

Jimmie married Patricia Ellen York on July 8, 1952 in Johnson, KS. Jim retired from K.P. & L after 36 years as manager of St. John. He also served on most of the committees at the First United Methodist Church, St. John, specifically as trustee chairman for many years. Jim was also a Volunteer Fireman for 20 years, EMT Ambulance, President of the Lions Club, and a Band Parent serving as President for 2 years. Jim also enjoyed driving the activity bus for athletes for the school districts of Russell and St. John.

Jim is survived by his children Connie Lynett Ebel (Larry), Kevin Lee Wise (Linda), Terasa Monean Kraft (Bill); followed by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers Bill and Bob; sister Vanonda; and grandsons Corey Shane Wise and Samuel Lee Wise.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, KS, with Pastor Jim Alexander presiding. Burial will follow at the Fairview Park Cemetery, St. John.

Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.