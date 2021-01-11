Obituary: Leonard Mumma, Pratt

PRATT—Leonard Lee Mumma, 86, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Grand Plains Skilled Nursing in Pratt.

He was born September 6, 1934 in Garnett to Louie P. and Mary (Bronson) Mumma. Leonard married Kathryn (Shores) Mumma on August 14, 1954 in Ulysses. They were married for 66 years.

Leonard owned and operated Mumma Body Shop and Wrecker Service for 25+ years in Pratt. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed doing yardwork and working on cars.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters, Karen (Don) Blasi of Pratt and Teresa (Brent) Richter of New Bremen, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeff (Robin) Blasi of Pratt, Courtney (Chett) Medlock of Geismar, Louisiana, Alexis (Scott) Brackman of New Breman, Ohio and Hayden Richter of New Bremen, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Avery Blasi, Berkley Blasi, Calin Medlock, Braxton Blasi and Clyde Medlock.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charlie Mumma and Junior Mumma; and sister, Sib Welborn.

Friends may sign the book Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Friends are welcome to visit at the Mumma Residence, 607 West Tenth Street, Pratt.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at Larrison Mortuary with John Hamm presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pratt Area Humane Society or Pratt Food Bank in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.