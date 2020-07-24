Susan Lewis writes in support of Donna Hoener-Queal

Pratt Tribune

Political letter

Dear Editor:

I am asking you to support Donna Hoener-Queal in her run for State Representative of the 113th Kansas House District. Donna will have the courage to stand up to big-money special interest groups that don't have our rural interests in mind. I am confident she will work for us, our needs and our rural way of life in the 113th. She is not supported by special interest groups with money from California and New York along with volunteers from Texas. Donna is only beholden to us, her constituents. Donna cares about this District and our Great State of Kansas. Please join me in voting for Donna Hoener-Queal for State Representative of the 113th.

Susan Lewis St. John