It is still important to vote; this is America

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

As easy as it is to become disillusioned with the political process in our country, based upon the poor outcomes of our Democratic and Republican legislators, it is still important to vote.

Since the founding of our country through today, many have sacrificed much to ensure that you and I have the right to vote, a key component of living in a free country. Whether you are a man or a woman and regardless of your race or ethnicity, your vote makes a difference and will ideally result in persons being elected who have a desire to serve for the good of the country --and not their own.

Here in Pratt County, if you are an unaffiliated voter (which I prefer to call Independent), you may change your registration to one of the two major political parties even on the date of the Primary election, Tuesday, August 4, at the polls.

The county clerk’s office prefers that Independents change their registration by July 31, which will help the whole process to go more smoothly. Once you change your registration to the party in whose Primary election you wish to vote, you can then do so. The clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Even though I would rather remain Independent, it’s more important to

not to give up my right to vote, so I’ll be changing my voter registration and voting by July 31.

Of course, as soon as it’s possible, I’ll change this registration back to Independent, which, by the way, is the second largest grouping of voters in Kansas.

Voting and changing your voter registration in America is not that hard to do, compared to many countries worldwide.