Taylor, Christmann write in support of Fairchild for Dist. 113

Dear Editor:

I support Brett Fairchild as the Republican candidate for the 113th District Kansas House of Representatives. Brett is a hard-working Stafford county farmer who knows the needs of our farmers and how agribusiness drives our local economy. He knows that we also rely on all businesses in our communities to form a healthy economy. That is why Brett will be a strong advocate for all businesses to help us grow a healthy Kansas economy. He values being fiscally conservative and will work hard to eliminate wasteful spending from the state budget. He plans to work on reforming the state’s property tax system to address concerns over the property tax burden and he will oppose new taxes.

As a past legislative aide, he is familiar with the Kansas House. This will help him to have a head-start. He has had a chance to see the Legislative process from an inside perspective while still being somewhat of an outsider. That gave him the opportunity to be more objective in his knowledge of what needs to be done in Topeka.

I know Brett to be level headed and thoughtful about his decision making. He is a Christian who sees the need to protect all life from conception to death. This part of his life led him to formulate his strong pro-life stance, while protecting the rights of all ages.

Brett has a true desire to serve all the people in the 113 th District of the Kansas House and to listen to your concerns, whether you are still working or retired. If elected he will serve us well. I would ask you to vote for Brett Fairchild in the August 4 th primary election for our representative to the Kansas House of Representatives, 113 th District.

Jeff Taylor

Pratt resident

Dear Editor:

I support Brett Fairchild for State Representative in the 113th District. Brett Fairchild is a strong conservative who will fight for conservative values in the State Legislature. He’s been endorsed by Kansans For Life and the Kansas State Rifle Association, and he’ll look to find ways to eliminate waste from the state budget. Brett is a strong Christian and will fight to defend religious freedom and traditional values in the State Legislature.

Even though Brett is a strong conservative, he’s still willing to meet with and talk to those who have different points of view. Brett will be a very responsive representative who will respond to the emails he receives. He understands that if he becomes representative he’ll be representing the entire district, not simply those who agree with him or voted for him. Brett believes that it’s very important to try to find common ground and areas of agreement.

Brett is a farmer and will be a strong voice for agriculture in our District. Brett will advocate for reforming our state’s property tax system in order to reduce the property tax burden on farmers and landowners. Brett understands the struggles that farmers are facing and will be a strong voice for farmers in our district.

Brett is a strong, independent-minded conservative running for the State Legislature, and I’m asking voters in our District to vote for him on or before August 4th.

Marshall Christmann

Lyons, Kansas