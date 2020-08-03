Taylor listens, works for us

Dear Editor:

I have had the privilege of seeing Senator Mary Jo Taylor at work for us in the statehouse in Topeka. She served with my husband, then-Representative Greg Lewis. She listens to and works for her constituents.

The big-money special interest groups are trying to oust her because she stands with us, her constituents, not with them. Mary Jo does what is best for our rural way of life, our rural health care and our schools. I appreciate her courage to stand up for us and do what is best!

She keeps us informed of what is going on in Topeka by her newsletters, attending forums, answering her e-mails and phone calls.

Thank you, Senator Taylor, for working for us. Please join with me and vote for Senator Mary Jo Taylor so that we will continue to have an independent voice in Topeka!

Susan Lewis

St. John