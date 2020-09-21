The early years: Pratt County seat dispute

Lyn Fenwick

Pratt Tribune

Gaining the county seat in the westward expansion was extremely important to developing communities. Often the seed for a town was not much more than a school. Gradually a nearby home might be designated the community post office, a church might be built, and a few businesses might establish themselves there. Rather than towns being far apart, there were many of these tiny settlements, almost all of which have now disappeared without a trace remaining today. Even some of the larger towns have failed to thrive as automobiles and highways allow residents in the surrounding area to travel elsewhere for their shopping. But for about one hundred years, being the county seat meant the likelihood that the town would prosper. Naturally, people were willing to fight for that designation, sometimes with marketing, sometimes with trickery, and sometimes with guns.

Pratt County engaged in a bit of all three. Here is a very brief summary of that history, starting with the designation of the area as a county. A certain number of residents were necessary, and it is suggested that Pratt County may have counted its population a little generously.

The governor came to investigate, and if it was a legitimate county to determine between Iuka and Saratoga which settlement should be the County Seat. Clever Iuka promoters met the governor's train with a brass band (so the story goes) and escorted him to their community where he was entertained so 'graciously' that he never made it to Saratoga.

Naturally, Saratoga was not happy. They contested the temporary designation of Iuka, but when irregularities were found among the necessary signatures, it was decided not to disturb the status quo while the irregularities were investigated. Iuka retained its title.

Iuka's claim was based largely on being the center of the county; however, a legislative attempt to erase Stafford from the map of counties by giving parts of it away to its neighboring counties was defeated, at least partly because two townships had been overlooked in the giveaway. That allowed Stafford County to survive and demand that its original boundaries be returned. Once that happened, the reach of Pratt County was reduced, and Iuka was no longer at the center of the county.

A group of businessmen decided to form an investment company to establish a new town called Pratt Center. Their citizen count involved the same sort of exaggerated numbers that the county itself had used to be recognized. For a time the accusation was that for Pratt Center to have enough residents to be recognized as a town they must have counted the prairie dogs, which earned it the nickname of Dog City.

Nevertheless, the battle for the county seat now involved three communities. Perhaps because the investment company used smarter legal tactics than the settlers in the other two communities, Pratt Center was named as the county seat and remains so today. The small community of Iuka remains, but Saratoga has disappeared.

During those years of disputing claims to the county seat, there was certainly significant marketing, a serious amount of chicanery, and even a bit of gun fire (although most of it was probably aimed into the air rather than at each other). Once Pratt Center gained the prize it wasn't long before the citizens voted to drop Center from the name of the town. Today Pratt remains a thriving small city, with museums, a community college, proud citizens, and not a prairie dog to be found!