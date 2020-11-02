Cooperative efforts will keep our community safe during this COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Gene Cannata

I know there is a lot of frustration, and even anger, regarding some of the policies our local government and schools have enacted regarding the Covid pandemic. Retrospect will tell us whether these actions have been successful. However, I can attest to the fact that these people have acted in the best interest of our local residents with full knowledge of the data as known at that time.

Our school administrators should be commended for their commitment to doing all they can to keep our students safe in school. They review all necessary national and state guidelines but then adapt them to the reality we face locally in conjunction with advice from health authorities. This cooperative effort has kept our schoolchildren safe and our school system “ahead of the curve” compared to many communities.

I must also commend our local health department. They have the difficult task of testing, notifying positive cases, tracking contacts and educating the public. This is on top of their usual non-Covid responsibilities. They bear the brunt of criticism though they are only trying to keep our community as safe as possible. They deserve our respect and thanks for their efforts.

As I am writing this, we have now surpassed 110 cases of confirmed Covid in Pratt County. With the knowledge that many people are asymptomatic, minimally symptomatic or refusing testing, I would estimate the true number of cases is well over twice this. To be honest, I’m not really worried about the total number of cases; in fact, I’m fairly sure we are on the cusp of a significant increase in proven cases over the next 2 weeks. More important to me is the fact that, for the most part, we have avoided the severe, life-threatening complications as seen in Norton County. Are we healthier? Or just lucky? Time will tell but I suspect we will eventually be in a similar situation unless we redouble our efforts at simple things that we know limit the severity of this disease – masking, social distancing, hand washing and limiting of mass gatherings. I urge all of you to show respect to others and do your part to help us get through this together.