Looking forward: After the 2020 Election

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

I am looking forward to the days after the November 4 election in America. Hopefully, on that day, we will all be able to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

When the Presidential and other political races are concluded, the votes tallied, and, hopefully, winners declared, maybe we can all forgive one other for voting for the wrong person and get on with our lives. It will be a time for healing and reconciliation.

On November 4, we took all of those political mailers to the recycling center and put that misinformation where it belonged.

Now that the decision-making is behind us, we hope America and its elected officials will return to the critical task at hand: doing what is best for our country by working together toward a common purpose. In this contentious age we live in, that is exactly what is needed: more cooperation and less rancor.

After November 4, just as before, the sun will rise, birds will greet the day, and America will show the world that it yet upholds principles of democracy and liberty. Losing candidates will gracefully accept defeat and those who win will realize the gravity of what this means in terms of their two or four year contract with the American people.

Maybe someday, when we look back, we will see November 4 as a day of hope and promise, rather than a day on which the country was held hostage by our own political leaders.

This is my dream for the days after November the 4th. Hopefully, it won’t become a nightmare instead.