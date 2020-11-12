Leadership needed, improved leadership comes with training

Jeanette Siemens

Pratt Tribune

The Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce began a Leadership Program in 1992. The program began as one of community awareness and was quite successful.

However, when the year would end there always seemed to be a question looming of "This is great, but isn't there something more?"

In the 2000s, the Kansas Health Foundation took it upon themselves to have community conversations across the state asking the questions about what communities were needed to improve their health, not just physical, but economically, mentally…including in all aspects of our lives. As they toured the state they heard citizens saying what they needed was leadership. Some needed more leadership, some new leadership, improved leadership, etc. Leadership came across loud and clear. That started the ball rolling. Existing leadership programs such as ours began evolving into something more. Programs began working together to learn and improve. The KHF provided some training in which we participated and later the Kansas Leadership Center was established to provide leadership training, not only to local leadership programs, but to businesses, government, etc.….touching all four sectors of our communities.

During the 10 years of working with local leadership programs KLC expanded to also work directly with business and organizations to help people develop leadership skills and competencies in the work place which has delved into whether or not all these trainings have made any difference in the state. The findings have been interesting because the Leadership Center encourages the idea that '"anyone can lead anytime, anywhere." You don't necessarily have to have a title or be in position of authority to be a leader. The research is quite in depth but one thing I took away is that more people feel empowered to exercise leadership and that leadership is more inclusive vs. authority and power. More people are working together on issues whether they are community wide, within an organization, family, etc. and confirming that leadership is not just being in authority. (You can check out the report on the Kansas Leadership FB page. Third Floor Research Report-High Tech Industry)

Our local program, under the umbrella of the Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce, recently expanded to include persons from our adjacent counties. Normally beginning in August, but with the pandemic, the new class is hoping to officially begin in January of 2021. The program includes working on the competencies of the Ks Leadership Center which are Diagnosing a Situation, Managing Ourselves, Energizing Others and Intervening in a situation but also includes community awareness as well. We learn about what each community has to offer, hopefully identify ways of cooperation and sharing. Participants also have the opportunity to attend one of the Kansas Leadership programs as well. How all this will occur is being determined on a daily, weekly and even hourly determination of the latest challenge.

Leadership, particularly community leadership, is so important during these times of significant change and many unknowns where working cooperatively together is more important than ever. Although this year's program is full, if you have an interest, get in touch with Kim at the Chamber and get your name on the list. As Martha Stewart would say, "It's a Good Thing."