Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? This pastor tells why one should.

Steve Taylor

Pratt Tribune

Everywhere I’ve been lately I’ve heard the sound of music. Music and Christmastime, while not synonymous, seem to be very closely associated. Many of the songs we sing at this time of year have as their theme deep Biblical truths that remind us of the prophecies given in Scripture for hundreds of years, that one day a baby would be born uniquely of a virgin in Bethlehem, Who would be the Messiah, Himself. He would be God, come in the flesh. He would be the One and Only Son of the Most High! Those songs portray the true meaning of Christmas and remind us of what we celebrate on December 25th of each and every year—the birth of our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ!

But while many of the songs we sing at Christmas are based in Biblical truth, there are many that have nothing to do with the real meaning of Christmas, at all. Think of such songs as Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Jingle Bells, and so on. We enjoy singing these festive songs, but they have nothing to do with the real meaning of Christmas.

Another song we hear is I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas. It is a popular song that is sung at Christmas parties, family gatherings, etc. The song expresses, among many things, a desire to see snow at Christmas time. Now you may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but only people who did not grow up in an area where there is a lot of snow usually really wish for snow. In fact one man who lives in an area where there is usually snow on the ground for four months out of the year said, “I’m not dreaming of a white Christmas. I’m dreaming of global warming.” And people in other parts of the world like those I work with and lived among for many years in Southern Africa can only “imagine” snow, but they really have no basis for “dreaming” about it, since they’ve never seen it at all.

How then can we dream of a white Christmas? If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, then I want to tell you how you can really have a white Christmas. We read in Matthew 1:21, ''And she shall bring forth a son, and you shall call his name Jesus: for He shall save His people from their sins.'' We read in Isaiah 1:18, ''Come now, and let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.''

Matthew 1:21 tell us what Christmas is all about. Christmas is about a Savior that came to this earth to save us from our sins. Isaiah 1:18 tells us that the only way anyone will ever really have a white Christmas is to know this Savior and be saved from his or her sins.

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?