Obituary: William Proctor, Prattt

PRATT—William Edward Proctor, Jr., 82, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. He was born November 9, 1938 in Ashland to William Edward, Sr. and Pearl (Nieman) Proctor. William married Darlene Joyce (Honeman) Proctor on November 23, 1958 in Natrona, Kansas. They were married for 62 years.

William graduated from Coldwater High School in 1956. He worked as an appraiser, farmer and cattleman. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Greensburg, Gideons and Lions Club. He was involved in Lutheran Layman League, Lutheran Seminaries, Child Advocacy Program and ABC Pregnancy Center. He enjoyed writing material for Real Estate and wrote a caveman series for newspaper about real estate, elder care and religion. He also enjoyed photography, story telling, singing, commentaries and was an ombudsman.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene of Pratt; daughter, Terri (Ivan) McDow of Woodward, Oklahoma; brother, Robert (Betty) Proctor of Cozad, Nebraska; grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah) McDow of Coldwater and Jessica (Dayton) Davis of Conway, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Madison and Ryan Hensley and Joshua and Amelia Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

William is preceded in death by his parents; infant children, Cheryl Ann Proctor, William Edward Proctor, III, and William Charles Proctor; and infant sister, Shirley Ann Proctor.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Natrona.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Layman League in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.