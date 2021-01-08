Pastoral Commentary: There is but one unpardonable sin - disbelief

Bill Proctor

Pratt Tribune

Childhood exposure to the Ten Commandments and their meaning led me to wonder what the greatest sin was.

I attended my first wedding in the spring of second grade. The couples vows clearly stated they would be married until ‘death do us part.’ But later that year my teacher revealed that they were going to be divorced. After digesting that they ‘fell out of love’ I was even further confused.

A few years later, a man in my community who appeared to be wealthy in earthly possessions declared bankruptcy and got away without paying others what he owned them.

Later that same year, a man who helped us work our cattle performed abortions, on humans!

By the time I was a teenager I had been exposed to adultery, stealing and murder. I tried to establish in my mind which was the greatest of sins, but Mother Pearl helped me see that no sin is greater than another sin in the external sense. But all sin separates us from God and all sin needs to be atoned for.

Proverbs 6: 16-19 lists seven sins which God hates and are detestable to Him, but none are greater than another.

The fact is, however, that He does have unpardonable sin, which is the sin of unbelief!

It is simple to follow John 3:16 which assures us - For God so loved the world, that He gave His only son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.

I guess that settles it for me.