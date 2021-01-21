Great Plains Wondering: There is more than enough iniquity in today's world

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

What’s going on, America? Why is everyone so full of hate and anger?

Whether it’s coming from the left or from the right, there’s not much difference.

Back in July 2020, left-wing protestors violently confronted federal troops at the federal courthouse in Portland, OR, also vandalizing/attacking the building.

A similar, violent scene played out in Washington DC not so long ago, but this time the chaos came from the right. And people died.

These are just two of too many examples of a worsening epidemic that’s sweeping across our nation.

It’s a plague of deepening division, in a world where anger too often prevails, where we would rather demonize anyone who doesn’t hold the same point of view, rather than try to find common ground.

What is going so wrong, America?

Or, another way to put it, quoting Nick Lowe: “What’s so funny ‘bout peace, love, and understanding?”

I think we have been here before, but, this time it doesn’t seem like anyone is interested in trying to make things any better. Rather, opposing sides are only becoming more strident in their opposition to each other, and so the divide that separates us is growing wider and wider.

Here’s a thought from a giant metronome which stands on a hill overlooking the Vltava River, which runs through the heart of Prague, Czech Republic: regime changes happen slowly over time, but they do change (tick, tick, tick). A country such as the Czech Republic should know: it went from being ruled over by a monarchy to democracy to Nazi occupation to communism to democracy again, all within less than 75 years.

For those unhappy with the results of this year’s presidential election, the metronome is ticking. Wait four years. You will have a chance to vote again.

Likewise, for those overjoyed with the results of the presidential election, the metronome is ticking on the soon to be installed regime.

The problem today is best captured in a phrase I saw spray-painted on an alley wall in Boulder, Colorado, some 30 years ago: “We want everything.” I also read that this same sentiment was spray-painted on the garage door at Nancy Pelosi’s residence, when it was recently vandalized.

You cannot have democracy and also have anarchy. You. Cannot. Have. Everything. Right. Now.

Back to the problem of hate and anger. In a democratic society, citizens are free to choose their leaders; free to act peaceably to organize in opposition to policies, leaders, etc.; free to cast their votes and hope for the best. However, when citizens choose to act outside the bounds of the law, they are not free to choose the consequences. The consequences will come, regardless.

When it gets down to it, the time we live in, with all of its hate and indifference, reflects the unfortunate reality of prophecy being fulfilled.

In the King James Version of the Holy Bible, Matthew 24:12 states, “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold.”

These days, there is more than enough iniquity to go around. It’s up to us whether or not we join in. If we really want to save our country, then we had better start praying a lot harder. That’s all I can say.