Taking one for the team: Case gets the first COVID-19 vaccination shot

Brandon Case

Pratt Tribune

As I drove toward the Pratt Community Center recently, I was a bit nervous, but, nonetheless, I had this mantra rolling through my head: “Take one for the team.”

I arrived at the community center, with its overflowing parking lot, and it looked like a lot of people had decided to do just my idea of taking one for their team.

The current distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in Pratt County depends upon whether or not you have taken a survey, which you can find by typing words like “Pratt County vaccination survey” into your browser and then following the link.

Since I work primarily with persons 60 and older (and after completing the survey, left a message at the health department that I had received an email from Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, classifying what I do as Long Term Services and Supports), I had an opportunity to receive the vaccine, if I chose to do so.

The Pratt County Public Health Department should be commended for creating a very streamlined operation. From the moment you enter the building until you receive your shot, this was a very well-organized affair. It took less than 10 minutes before I was sitting down with my sleeve rolled up.

Just so you know, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being administered through the local health department has not been approved by the FDA. In fact, no vaccine yet exists that has been approved by the FDA.

So, if you don’t mind being a Guinea pig of sorts, then the vaccination should be right for you.

Incidentally, the health department supplies you with sufficient information so you know exactly what you are getting into.

The shot itself is painless. It’s the aftermath which reminds you that a foreign object was poked into your muscle.

I asked the nurse administering the shot how long it would likely be before I began feeling soreness in my arm. She said, “Probably this evening.” I told her that was good because I hoped to get a bicycle ride in after work. She said that should be okay and that moving your arm around after the vaccination is a good idea.

About two or three hours later, I started feeling the soreness, and it intensified as the day went on. The discomfort lasted a little longer than two days.

From what I hear through the grapevine, the pain following the second shot is somewhat more intense. I guess I will find out when it becomes available - not really looking forward to that.