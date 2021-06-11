Letter to the Editor: We are not a Democracy, we are a Constitutional Republic

Deanna Hoeme

In response to the letter written by Ruby Howell on Wednesday May 5, 2021 in the Pratt Tribune, page eight, I have some comments.

She has stated the Constitution of the United States is a "social document." She did not define "a social document." It is in fact a contract between the 50 States and the Federal government. In the eight articles and sections the powers that are to be vested in the three branches of the Federal government. Our Constitution replaces the lost Articles of Confederation which preceded it. It is a contract of 50 states under the restrictions of the ordinances of the Constitution. The concepts embody the whole concept of freedom.

When a person thinks about it, this document, as a representative contract was the first such government in history, and there were none other like it before this era. All other governments in the history of man took the form of a monarchy, dynasty, dictatorship, or other with rulers taking power by intrigue, murder or uprising. The United States Constitution gives individual rights to the people. Governments before in history never did give this power to the people. That is the reason "We the people," are the opening words of the preamble of the United States Constitution.

The United States Constitution is the oldest constitution in history, over 200 years old. Undoubtedly, because Benjamin Franklin urged that the sessions begin every day with prayer to God. Other constitutions have not lasted more than 30 years. Our Constitution establishes power from the bottom up not the top down.

The United States Constitution is defined as a contract between State governments and the Federal government giving power to the people. It is this concept that began to appear at Runnymede when King John of England signed The Magna Carta in 1215 laying the basis for political and personal liberty for generations to come. It continued in the Mayflower Compact in 1620, before the Pilgrims embarked from the Mayflower, and continued to The Declaration of Independence signed July 4, 1776.

After the completion of the Constitutional Convention, a woman approached Benjamin Franklin and asked, "What form of government have you given us?" "A Constitutional Republic, if you can keep it." It is essential for the people to be vigilant to preserve our Constitutional Republic. We are not a democracy, as many people say and believe.

