Father's Day tribute includes thankfulness for different role models

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

I think this past year has given us all a new appreciation for our family. Luckily for me, my parents and I have always been close. This Father’s Day, I am appreciating that I have both my father and grandfather to be grateful for. I know that many people are not as lucky as me, and that’s what it is, luck, to have their biological father in their life, for many reasons. However, Father’s Day isn’t meant only for biological fathers. It is to celebrate anyone in your life, family or friend, that has had any sort of fatherly or positive impact on your life. They can be a grandfather, uncle, stepdad, family friend, or whomever.

What makes someone a good dad can be fairly objective. Mine is pretty awesome, but I may be biased. We have never made a big deal about Father’s Day in the past, and so I will be considering this article to be his present. I think the one thing that makes a good dad, no matter who you are or where you live, is always watching out for you. Now, this may take different forms, but the principle is universal. For me and my dad, this comes in the form of making me do things that are outside of my comfort zone, and giving me the push I need to get things done.

Now, what makes a good grandfather is the exact opposite. Grandpas are for spoiling you and purely for having fun with. Grandpas are also there for you if you need anything at the drop of a hat. I know that if I called my Papa and said I needed a ride, he would be leaving his house in Green Valley, Arizona within the hour.

Fathers and grandfathers, whether they are good or bad people, pave the way to the future for their offspring. I consider myself very lucky, and thankful, to have the kind of positive paternal role models in my life that I have grown up with. Happy Father's Day to them, and to all others deserving of the title.