Flag Day should have been more important

Ron Moore

St. John News

I was looking at my calendar on my phone. My question was, what day of the week does Independence Day fall on? I got my answer, Sunday and Monday.

You read that right, the 4th and 5th. Now someone is using their heads. I never understood why we needed to stay up to see the fireworks and then go to work a few hours later.

New Year's Day is the perfect holiday. You stay up late and sleep in late. How much loss of productivity has been due to people sleeping on the job?

While I was looking at the screen I noticed that Flag Day was not on there but Juneteenth was. So why do I have a problem with this?

Let me give you a history lesson. This is ironic since I didn't like history class in school. I promise there will be no test.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that the flag would have 13 stripes, alternating red and white. There were 13 white stars on a blue field.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day. It wasn't until 1947 that President Truman signed into law, National Flag Day.

President Biden signed into law on June 17, that June 19, "Juneteenth" to be a Federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

I don't have a problem with any holidays. My problem is with the people who decided that Flag Day wasn't important enough to mention it on my calendar.

If it wasn't for our Founding Fathers and many people that gave their lives for our flag, this country could have gone another direction. Now we have people who are trying to secretly erase our history. Now go check your calendar.