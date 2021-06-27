Letter to the Editor: Beware of Critical Race Theory plans in American education

Deanna Hoeme

Pratt Tribune

Dear Editor:

Critical Race Theory is also known as CRT. Have you heard of it in the news? If not, you soon will since it is being taught in our nation's schools. It would be well for all parents to become familiar with it as this may be coming to Pratt schools soon. As many left wing ideas, CRT is being promoted by a safe-sounding title.

It is best to start with a definition of what CRT is and what it does. Critical Race Theory promotes social change by reshaping and reforming society. It is a modern approach to social change and it is Marxist driven. It involves reshaping American society by placing blame for injustice of races on our American way of life. This in part is done by using instances of social injustice. The results are to divide students and people not to unite them as our national motto E PLURBUS UNIUM, "out of many one," states. As you recall, this phrase is on all American currency.

White people are used as an example of the oppressors, dividing people into the oppressors and the oppressed. This is exactly what Carl Marx wrote in his tyrannical writings. These are not the ideas that our Founding Fathers were trying to put forth in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. They knew we were a nation of many diverse background.

As George Orwell wrote in his book, "1984," whoever controls the past controls the future. CRT is a blatant attack on Christianity and America. It makes America look bad. Some schools are banning the teaching of CRT in their schools. In Texas, Governor Abbott has signed an anti-critical race theory bill into law.

Our schools are to teach our children to think, as our Founding Fathers intended, not to indoctrinate them in anti-American ideas. Referring to this stipulation in the Northwest Ordinance of 1789, "Religion, morality and knowledge being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encourgaed."

CRT teaches school students to judge and compare others by the color of their skin, not content of their character, as Martin Luther King, Jr. favored and upheld.

This topic deserves careful consideration and study before we blindly allow it to be taught to American school-age children K-12 and above.

Sincerely,

Deanna Hoeme

Preston, Kansas