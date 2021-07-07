Dodge City woman speaks from the heart about resurrection

Maria Couch

Dodge Globe

Before our CREATOR, our hearts are examined---

Shredded from sin, divided with greed, knotted-up with pride and

hopelessly frayed in all directions, unless we return to our Creator GOD in humility and full contrition.

Our salvation is settled in our answer toward the sacrifice of Jesus Christ---

By surrendering our heart and life to HIM in order to be forged by HIS Resurrection Power!!

"Thus saith the LORD, let not the wise man glory in his wisdom,

neither let the mighty man glory in his might,

let not the rich man glory in his riches:

but let him that glorieth, glory in this;

That he understandeth and knoweth ME,

THAT I AM the LORD which exercise loving kindness, judgment, and righteousness in the earth:

for in these things I delight, saith the LORD GOD Almighty."

Marcia Couch

Dodge City, Kansas