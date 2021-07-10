Apple cider vinegar can help kill pathogens, including bacteria.

Ritchy Hitoto

Pratt Tribune

In our very kitchen there is a liquid that literally has amazing proprieties but that is often underestimated because we may not know what they are. The liquid I am talking about is simply apple cider vinegar! How useful is the apple cider vinegar? What can we do with it? How much does it affect our bodies to have some in our food or some other way? What are its benefits? Let us observe five benefits of apple cider vinegar.

1) High in healthful substances - Apple cider vinegar is made via a two-step process. First, the manufacturer exposes crushed apples to yeast, which ferments the sugars and turns them into alcohol. Next, adding bacteria further ferments the alcohol, turning it into acetic acid — the main active compound in vinegar. Acetic acid gives vinegar its strong sour smell and flavor. While apple cider vinegar does not contain many vitamins or minerals, it offers a small amount of potassium. Good quality brands also contain some amino acids and antioxidants.

2) Can help kill harmful bacteria - Vinegar can help kill pathogens, including bacteria. People have traditionally used vinegar for cleaning and disinfecting, treating nail fungus, lice, warts, and ear infections. Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, used vinegar to clean wounds more than 2,000 years ago. Vinegar is also a food preservative. Studies show that it inhibits bacteria like E. coli from growing in and spoiling food.

3) May help lower blood sugar levels and manage diabetes - To date, one of the most convincing applications of vinegar is helping treat type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is characterized by high blood sugar levels caused by insulin resistance or the inability to produce insulin. However, people without diabetes can also benefit from keeping their blood sugar levels in the normal range, as some researchers believe that high blood sugar levels are a major cause of aging and various chronic diseases. The most effective and healthiest way to regulate blood sugar levels is to avoid refined carbs and sugar, but apple cider vinegar may also have a beneficial effect. Research suggests that vinegar offers the following benefits for blood sugar and insulin levels: A small study suggests vinegar may improve insulin sensitivity by 19–34% during a high carb meal and significantly lower blood sugar and insulin response. In a small study in 5 healthy people, vinegar reduced blood sugar by 31.4% after eating 50 grams of white bread. A small study in people with diabetes reported that consuming 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before bedtime reduced fasting blood sugar by 4% the following morning. Numerous other studies in humans show that vinegar can improve insulin function and lower blood sugar levels after meals. 4) May aid weigh loss - Several human studies show that vinegar can increase feelings of fullness. This can lead to eating fewer calories and losing weight. For example, according to one study, taking vinegar along with a high carb meal led to increased feelings of fullness, causing participants to eat 200–275 fewer calories throughout the rest of the day. Furthermore, a study in 175 people with obesity showed that daily apple cider vinegar consumption led to reduced belly fat and weight loss: Taking 1 tablespoon (15 mL) led to a loss of 2.6 pounds (1.2 kg) Taking 2 tablespoons (30 mL) led to a loss of 3.7 pounds (1.7 kg). That said, simply adding or subtracting single foods or ingredients rarely has a noticeable effect on weight. Long-term weight loss is created by adopting helpful and supportive diet and lifestyle habits. Overall, apple cider vinegar may contribute to weight loss by promoting satiety, lowering blood sugar, and reducing insulin levels.

5) May Boost skin health - Apple cider vinegar is a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. The skin is naturally slightly acidic. Using topical apple cider vinegar could help rebalance the natural pH of the skin, improving the protective skin barrier. On the other hand, alkaline soaps and cleansers could irritate eczema, making symptoms worse. Given its antibacterial properties, apple cider vinegar could, in theory, help prevent skin infections linked to eczema and other skin conditions. Some people use diluted apple cider vinegar in a face wash or toner. The idea is that it can kill bacteria and prevent spots.

Use those five benefits and see if they can help you out in any of those areas of your life. It is right there in our kitchen so we might as well USE IT!

