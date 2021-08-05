One from the road: Help wanted is a sign of the times

Ron Moore

Pratt Tribune

I was driving through a town the other Saturday morning when a sign caught my eyes. The sign was in front of a tire store and read, “Closed Saturday No Help.” You can read that two ways.

You would think that Saturday would be a busy time for a tire store. Many people work Monday through Friday, so Saturday would be their only time to buy tires.

Does this mean that they need more employees, or the employees don't want to work on Saturdays? Or can they not figure out how to manage their time during the week to keep the store open on Saturday?

February 2020, you would have never seen a sign like this. This country saw its lowest unemployment. Today, every business has a signposted for help wanted.

You can blame the pandemic, or you can be truthful and say people are lazy. I don't want to offend anyone, but that is what our society has become.

Before we had unemployment insurance, what did a person do when they didn't have a job? You went and found another one. If you wanted to have money, you worked for it.

In 1932, Wisconsin started the first unemployment insurance. I wonder if this was in response to the Great Depression of 1920-21? Unemployment benefits were to help you if the position you had was done away with, not you being fired.

Do you think getting paid for not working might make some people not wanting to find another job? Of course, it does. People made more money not working during the pandemic, so why go back to work?

Twenty years ago, Bruce Williams was telling about a friend of his. He had lost his job as CEO of a large corporation, due to the board of directors had a difference of opinion than he did

Even though his friend didn't have to get a job until he had acquired another CEO position, he took a minimum wage job. His philosophy was that you could sit around and do nothing or stay busy working. He chose to work.