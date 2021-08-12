So much to see in this great country, so much to treasure highlighted in Mitchum poem

Deanna Hoeme

Pratt Tribune

To the Editor,

I want to share a favorite poem of mine - "America, Why I Love Her" written by John Mitchum, Poet/Actor:

You ask me why I love her? Well, give me time, and I'll explain...

Have you seen a Kansas sunset or an Arizona rain?

Have you drifted on a bayou down Louisiana way?

Have you watched the cold fog drifting over San Francisco Bay?

Have you heard a Bobwhite calling in the Carolina pines?

Or heard the bellow of a diesel in the Appalachia mines?

Does the call of Niagara thrill you when you hear her waters roar?

Do you look with awe and wonder at a Massachusetts shore...

Where men who braved a hard new world, first stepped on Plymouth Rock?

And do you think of them when you stroll along a New York City dock ?

Have you seen a snowflake drifting in the Rockies...way up high?

Have you seen the sun come blazing down from a bright Nevada sky?

Do you hail to the Columbia as she rushes to the sea...

Or bow your head at Gettysburg...in our struggle to be free?

Have you seen the mighty Tetons? ...Have you watched an eagle soar?

Have you seen the Mississippi roll along Missouri's shore?

Have you felt a chill at Michigan, when on a winters day,

Her waters rage along the shore in a thunderous display?

Does the word "Aloha"... make you warm?

Do you stare in disbelief When you see the surf come roaring in at Waimea reef?

From Alaska's gold to the Everglades...from the Rio Grande to Maine...

My heart cries out... my pulse runs fast at the might of her domain.

You ask me why I love her?... I've a million reasons why.

My beautiful America... beneath Gods' wide, wide sky.

Have you ever heard this poem narrated by America’s favorite movie-star cowboy, John Wayne? If not, use your computer skills and go to YouTube or Google and listen to his immortal voice as he reads this very patriotic poem. Only he can bring it to life in his memorable style! It may even bring a tear to your eye as we see the assault on our beloved America today. No other country in the world would tolerate such abuses.

Sincerely,

Deanna Hoeme

Preston, Kansas