Each generation must build on the prior one's faith, remembering the covenant of God

History is like an expedition. Each generation helps chart the journey with its twists and turns, and each picks up where the other left off.

Thomas Jefferson was 33 when he wrote the Declaration of Independence. More than a dozen of those who signed it were under 35. Fifty years later, Jefferson and John Adams died on the anniversary of the Fourth. Their death marked the end of the generation we know as the “Founding Fathers.”

I remember as a child when the last veteran of the Civil War died. Albert Woolson was a drummer boy in Company C of the First Minnesota. He died in 1956. At present, we are witnessing the departure of what Tom Brokaw called the “Greatest Generation” — those who lived through World War II. Five years before I was born, my mother was on a picnic with my father when President Roosevelt interrupted their 1940s music to report the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Less than 325,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today.

Some of us can recall where we were the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated, when Martin Luther King Jr. was killed and Robert Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles. Vietnam and Watergate evoke vivid memories. But the young know these events as history. Those born after 9/11 have turned 20. They have never known a world without TSA security. The current generation will live their lives in the shadows of COVID.

Every generation makes its own memories, and each generation must find its own faith.

A few years ago, I reflected on what I wanted to accomplish with my remaining years. One of those things was to encourage the younger generation to do greater things than I ever imagined. I am pleased to see that happening in many places. More people are coming to Christ every day than at any time in history, especially in South America, Africa and Asia. I am finding many in their 20s and 30s who are passionate about going to the ends of the earth and living transformed lives for Christ.

When God looks on humanity, he sees generations. Following Noah’s flood, God had us in mind when he said, “This is the sign of the covenant which I am making between Me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all successive generations.” Moses’ success depended on how well he encouraged Joshua, the leader of the next generation that would enter the Promised Land. David sang, “Remember His covenant forever, the word which He commanded to a thousand generations.”

The world has never been a safe place. Expeditions are dangerous. We face huge obstacles and challenges, but the potential is limitless. As our generations overlap, we have opportunity to build upon the foundations of faith that others have laid and to create a better world for our children, our grandchildren and those who will follow.

