Many have been lost to the church, and God, because of fear in our society today

Steve Taylor

Pratt Tribune

I recently returned from a mission trip to Zimbabwe, Africa. On my way back home, my plane flew over the very spot where on the fateful night of December 12, 1912, the Titanic sank to the bottom of the sea. The sinking is legendary in part because many of those who were lost that night were lost simply because those manning the lifeboats refused to return to the site of the disaster out of fear of involvement. Rescues can be dangerous and complicated.

One of the greatest problems of the church today is the large number of people who have strayed away. This is especially true during this time of COVID. A large number of members have strayed away and are no longer In fellowship with God or His people. They have strayed from the Living Word and they have strayed from the written Word. These are out of touch with God and out of touch with the people of God. But the real tragedy is that in the average church, many of those remaining, simply don’t care.

Well, God cares, and He has called His people to be “spiritual coast guards,” rescuing those who are sinking away from the Faith. Listen to what Paul says in 2 Corinthians 5:17-18. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away, behold all things have become new. Now all things are of God Who has reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, and has given us a ministry of reconciliation.”

Who have you rescued lately? Who have you helped to be restored in their fellowship with God and with His church? We are “CPR Christians.” We have been given a ministry of reaching our lost world for Christ, but we have also been given a “ministry of reconciliation.” If you are a believer, are you doing your part?

* Steven R. Taylor is the Lead Pastor at First Southern Baptist Church, Pratt.