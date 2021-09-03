Is this really happening? Seek the Holy Spirit while there is still time.

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

When I sent my column in for last week, I did not expect to see what happened in the Near East. The stage is starting to be assembled for the carrying out of end-times as we know it. This will take a while, but will happen only in God's time, and we cannot fully understand this complete time-line. Sometime I find it difficult to write about my studies of the book of Revelations and the messages I feel God places on my heart because I cannot understand the element of time. It is not about my plans, but my patience and seeking what I need to write. All that is to come and is to be will happen because it is God’s plan and God’s power.

Sometimes it helps to look back at where God's leading has provided a pathway forward. I have to look back to last January when I was planning to do a class and was going to put an ad in the paper. When I was taking to Pratt Tribune editor Jennifer Stultz, she asked me to send her a profile of myself, my background, as well as a column. She told me that a person who had been providing a regular religious-based column had recently passed on and she needed someone to fill that space. I had never done anything like this before so I gave it a try. I have really enjoyed it and it sure has brought me closer to God. I sure have been blessed by doing this column and would like to thank the newspaper and the readers.

Now back to finish what I started to try to write about last week. In our world we now have the following countries involved in a major conflit: Russia, Ukraina, Kazistan, Turkey, Iran Pakistan, Afganistan, Iraq, Egypt, North Africa, Germany, Eastern Europe, Armenenia, and Western Europe. These countries are the ones that join either the Prince of Persia or the Prince of Grecia.

According to biblical prophesy, about one-third of mankind could die in this conflict. In Ezek 38:22 it says, “And I will plead against him with pestilence and with blood; and I will rain upon him, and upon his bands, and upon the many people that are with him, an overflowing rain, and great hailstones, fire, and brimstone.”

This message is the same in Rev.9:17.

In Daniel 8:11-12 we read: "Yea, he magnified himself even to the prince of the host, and by him the daily sacrifice was taken away, and the place of his sanctuary was cast down. And an host was given him against the daily sacrifice by reason of transgression, and it cast down the truth to the ground; and it practised, and prospered."

So this Prince of Grecia (the antichrist) shall set up a peaceful government that shall prosper. Now this cannot be the antichrist. He should be killing people and forcing them to worship and to take his mark. It says in Rev 13:15-16 that this is because, "... that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: He can not touch the ones that have the seal of the Holy Spirit."

Also if he was killing people they would know that he was the antichrist. Also "in their foreheads" means that people were told to put God’s Word in their children's foreheads and their right hands, which meant if they believed in the coming of Jesus Christ and salvation, and followed what the Word said to do.

This is why the church needs a great awaking. I can tell you all this but the antichrist is going to be so good at deceiving that if you not have the Holy Spirit, he will deceive you. If you remember back in Rev. ch. 3, the last church does not have the Holy Spirit and don’t even know it. SEEK HIM WHILE YOU STILL HAVE TIME.