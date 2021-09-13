We found treasure in Pratt at the Vernon Filley Art Museum

Pratt Tribune

Dear Editor,

What a treasure you have in Pratt! The Vernon Filley Art Museum is truly a star among museums that display and market artists' work.

The staff is so professional and efficient! We don't remember ever dealing with staff that is so good at organizing, hanging the paintings and using social media constantly throughout the show to let people know what is available in Pratt.

The reception for the show was a real treat. The food presentation was metropolitan and an art in itself. The people attending the reception were all so friendly, knowledgeable and curious, and we were overwhelmed the distance some traveled to attend. This says a lot about the efforts staff and the board of directors put in to make our show successful.

Thank you, Pratt! You really make it a case to come back to Pratt, attend the Vernon Filley Art Museum, shop your stores, eat at your restaurants and stay a day!

Sincerely,

Beverly Dodge-Radefeld of Topeka and Cally Krallman of Washburn University