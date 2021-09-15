One from the road: Sometimes courtesy goes too far, especially at four-way stop intersections

Ron Moore

There are so many things I could get angry about and start complaining at this time. I could write about President Biden and our military leader's big screw-up in Afghanistan, but everyone is doing that.

I could even write about how the U.S. was paying the Chinese lab that started this COVID-19 virus. I could even question why the top news story is that people who have been vaccinated are getting I'll?

Why do we keep hearing that we have a shortage of hospital beds when hospitals are closing due to the lack of staff? Why were so many buildings turned into hospitals in 2020 but never had a patient in them?

But here's the deal, instead I am going to write about something that gets me mad on a more local level — people who don't know how to navigate a four-way stop intersection and people who take courtesy too far.

This seems to be a new trend. I will be three or four truck lengths from a stop sign. A car will stop at the intersection, either on my right or left, and sit there until I make a complete stop.

Then it takes them another three seconds to realize that I had stopped before they make their move. I could understand if the intersection was in the country on a 65 miles-per-hour road, but in downtown Caldwell, Kansas?

I was behind a truck today when we came to a stop sign. Both of us are going to turn left. A car is coming over the overpass, and this truck sits there and waits on the car to stop and then let him go through the intersection.

When I started to make my turn, a car was coming over the overpass. They pull up to the stop sign to realize that my trailer will be running over their car if they don't back up.

The second car left plenty of room for the car to back up. Some people don't have a concept of how long a 53' trailer is until it's starting to climb their hood.

Yesterday in rush hour, the speed was 65 MPH. Five cars coming down the entrance ramp. The car ahead of me hits the brakes to let them merge. I hope they are happy they did your good deed of the day. Ask the hundreds of drivers behind you who narrowly avoided a pileup.

Ron Moore is an over the road trucker, grandfather and writer from Stafford County, Kansas.