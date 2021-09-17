Training for life: The diet soda addiction – how to break the cycle?

Ritchy Hitoto

The greatest love story of my life has been with a carbonated beverage. I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t addicted to diet soda. Some memories: I am sitting at the kitchen table at my grandmother’s house, screaming because my mother won’t refill my yellow-and-green patterned glass. I am four or five years old. My grandmother looks on, disturbed, as I wail disconsolately. My mother does not give in.

I really want to stop drinking diet soda — and not only because I spend at least $500 a year on the stuff. It is embarrassing and bad for me. When I go on holiday, I fill up the supermarket trolley with diet soda, to the amusement of my friends. I get anxious if I don’t have any diet soda in the fridge as bedtime approaches; I run to the shop in the middle of the night to ensure a cold can is waiting for me in the morning. Sounds familiar?

I recently spent a year on prescription medication for a stomach condition that was almost certainly triggered by my overconsumption of diet soda, according to my general practioner.

Does any of those symptoms sound familiar to you? Let’s do an exercise together. Read the story again and replace “diet soda” with the term “drug.” Doesn’t it fit?

Let’s observe what is the composition of diet soda. Diet soda is a sweet, bubbly concoction which, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutrition database, contains carbonated water, caramel color, aspartame, phosphoric acid, potassium benzoate, natural flavors, citric acid and caffeine. Of these ingredients, the aspartame and the caffeine are the greatest cause for concern.

The two culprits are caffeine and aspartame — like most dependencies, your addiction to diet soda is partly physical, but also partly mental and emotional. from a medical perspective, withdrawal from caffeine does not qualify as dealing with a true addiction. Ohio State University Medical Center explains that in order to qualify as a true addiction, your relationship with diet soda would have to include an inability to give it up consistently, and your behavioral control being compromised.

The main symptoms of quitting diet soda are difficulty concentrating, drowsiness, headaches, irritability, nausea. University of Michigan reports a large number of potential negative effects of aspartame, including abdominal cramps, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue, hallucinations, headaches, hives, insomnia, joint pain, nausea, memory loss, mood changes, rash, racing heart, vomiting and weakness.

How do we get control over such an addiction? The good news is all those symptoms will disappear slowly as you sustain the cleansing more than a week.

Making healthier choices — Sleep. Sleep is huge factor of energy level. When one is under the influence of caffeine it often provides a higher level of energy. Therefore, as you withdraw from caffeine, give yourself more time for sleep.

Exercising regularly — Exercising will elevate dopamine, endorphins and other energy boosting hormones. It will not only help but also will help you get fitter and healthier.

Good nutrition — Starting your day with a good breakfast, a protein shake, or a smoothie and eating regular meals and snacks which contain carbohydrates, proteins and fats. This ensures that you are taking in all of the essential nutrients your body needs to function at its best.

Substitute recommendations — The University of Washington recommends coconut water, sparkling water and water-rich foods, such as cantaloupe, celery, cucumber, grapefruit, lettuce and watermelon, to help you stay hydrated.

* Ritchy Hitoto is a Certified Athletic Trainer/ Strength and Conditioning Coach from Pratt.