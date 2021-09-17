Let’s ensure civility is a priority

George Jennings Jr.

Pratt Tribune

Dear Editor,

“We just wish you’d stop lying about climate change” screamed Wednesday’s Sept. 1 Pratt Tribune Kiowa County Signal Editorial, indicting Kansas Sen. Mike Thompson on charges of being a corrupt liar full of “hot air”.

One of the biggest problems in America today is inflammatory rhetoric engendering political polarization, leading to alienation and antisocial behavior. It’s everywhere.

Everyone has an opinion. But please spare us the incrimination of those whose opinion differs from yours. From climate change to legalization of marijuana to mandated vaccines in Kansas and other hot button topics, the USA Today Network — Kansas is very entitled to their opinion. As well-intended civic-minded citizens, it’s laudable. But the line is crossed when name-calling, intelligence questioning and incrimination are employed.

Please, USA Today Network — Kansas, continue your vigorous editorials. Just remember — civility.

George Jennings Jr.

Greensburg, Kansas