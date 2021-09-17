Law enforcement might take a look back to determine the road forward

Adrian Halverstadt

Pratt Tribune

Transforming the criminal justice system begins at home, with individuals, families, neighborhoods, cities, and counties taking responsibility to assure the safety and wholeness of their area. This is not a new concept, albeit a forgotten one. Studies show community policing initiatives dating back to the early teen centuries in England, the birthplace of the American police force. The foregoers of law enforcement were not academy-trained or Constitutionally-sworn to duty; rather, just ordinary citizens pledging to one another to keep their community safe and whole. Perhaps this is an old model worthy of our consideration given the times.

The pledge system in the early English society was known as a tything. A tything was formed when ten families came together vowing to help one another when they had an emergency such as wild animals, disturbances, fires, crime, medical issues, or anything of that sort. The group leader was given the title of tythingsman. It was the duty of the tythingsman to organize, train, and communicate threats and needs to the tything. Each tythingsman would fashion two alarm systems; one to convene the tything, and another the summons the entire community, commonly referred to as the hundredman.

The pledge of the tything was first known as frith-borh, meaning peace-pledge. As the tything concept developed, tythingsman received compensation, and the community oath was changed to a Frankpledge. It was a commitment to volunteer their service in protecting and making whole their community in cooperation of the tythingsman who soon became known as constables and sheriffs. The financial portion of the Frankpledge was commonly referred to as a tithe. As time went on and territories expanded in population, Court leets, later known as justices of the peace or judges, were added to oversee the legal proceedings of the community,

and sheriffs began to commission and employee deputies. However, the collective responsibility of the pledged did not diminish; community involvement remained through increased tithes and volunteer service; every member of society was mutually responsible for the behavior of their peers and the wholeness of their community.

History reveals that the hundredman were organized into what is now referred to a community policing and neighborhood watch programs. They also served as the bondsmen, parole officers, and strategists for the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. Even though their community had a paid police force, each member promised to maintain skin in the game through volunteer service. In fact, one of their pledged assignments was the shared guarantee of court appearances; if an offender did not make their designated court appearance, the responsible group of citizens would pay an amercement, a fine, to the sheriff or the judge.

Today the community pledge, if you will, of most American citizens and municipalities only involves taxation; volunteerism has fallen by the wayside. Our shared responsibility is paying taxes to employ law enforcement personnel and maintain a system of justice to look out for our Constitutional interests and keep us safe from criminals. However, the criminal justice system will continue to leave us wanting without our intentional involvement and volunteerism. It is time for “We the People” to put our skin back into the game. How?

- Organize a community watch program in your neighborhood and invite others to join in on community policing initiatives.

- Seek to establish communication systems between law enforcement officers and court officers with community leaders so churches and citizens can be informed and mobilized to serve in the rehabilitation and reentry of offenders and assist families in crisis. Hurt people, hurt people; healing the hurts of individuals, families, and communities leads to crime prevention.

- Discuss a community pledge initiative among your friends, neighbors, and community leaders focused on security and wholeness for specific geographic regions. God mandates that we have the back of our fellow citizens (Genesis 4:9) and care for our neighbors in a manner we would want them to care for us (Matthew 7:12).

- Contact your local Sheriff, Chief of Police, and community leaders to volunteer your service. The three main elements of community policing are positive interaction between law enforcement and citizens, partnerships with businesses, churches, and community leaders, and problem-solving strategies in every region. Edmund Burke once said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Let’s do this!