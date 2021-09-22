The Times We Live In: Where is the United States in the war to end all wars?

Richard Meyer

Pratt Tribune

In my last column, you most likely noticed that the United States was not mentioned being on either side of the war to come. Some will say that is because we are a Christian nation and the rapture has happen before this war, so we are not here.

First the rapture does not happen until about three years or so after this war. Secondly if you look at what God requires of us and what is really happening, we are not a true Christian nation. If we joined either side of the war we would be joining the devil. You see the ones that attack Israel and the ones that defend Israel are both belongs to the devil. The die for the US is not cast yet. We still have some chastening to go thru. God put us here as the white horse with a great mission. But as we look around it does not look like we are doing that great mission.

It looks like Rev 18:2-3 “is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.” He will not let the U.S. join either side.

In Deut 4:28-30 And there ye shall serve gods, the work of men's hands, wood and stone, which neither see, nor hear, nor eat, nor smell. But if from thence thou shalt seek the Lord thy God, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul. When thou art in tribulation, and all these things are come upon thee, even in the latter days, if thou turn to the Lord thy God, and shalt be obedient unto his voice; I believe if we do not heed his warning, we will be reduced to a third world nation. Then we would not be on either side. There is still time.

About four or five years ago I was going to a church that was one of the five top churches in their conference. So the conference held a seminar on church growth and we were asked to join the classes. When we got there it was run by two international business men, who were disciples of “How to make friends and influence people.” You cannot be a disciple of Carnegie and Jesus at the same time. They wanted to operate the church as a business. This church has gone from about 65 on Sunday to about 8 or 10 now. So much for the growth seminar.

God gives us a plan to grow his church and it is not a business. It is through the Holy Spirit changing lives and calling people. After two sessions I had to quit the class because it was like telling God that he was stupid and we knew a better way. When you have a business you have to have a product the people want. So the church has watered down what God demands of us so they can grow. So then the next church has to water it down a little more.

It is to the point that we do not even tell them close to what was written. They tell them that God accepts the way they are. What ever happened to repent (turn 180 deg.), also complete surrender to God. You cannot have the Holy Spirit until you surrender to God and then the Holy Spirit can come in and change you and your life. But as long as we do not want to really change, He cannot even start the change. So this is why the church of the last days does not have the Holy Spirit. With God it is all or nothing. Are you willing to go to that extreme?

The devil is the author of confusion and division. We now have more and more of this and we cannot change that on our own. ONLY GOD CAN DO THAT. Are you ready to give up and let God? THE TICKETS AND BOARDING PASSES HAVE NOT LET BEEN ISSUED.