Dairy goat show becomes worst-to-best experience for married Pratt Tribune editor

While sitting on the tailgate of our pickup, looking at the beautiful full-moon rising Sunday evening, I suddenly felt so overwhelmingly grateful.

That big, orangy-colored, orb glistened from behind dark tree-branches whose drying leaves rattled on the cooling breeze. The deep blue of horizon provided the perfect background of a picture I just wanted to snapshot into my memory because it was so, well, perfect.

The week prior had been tough. Long hours at work filled with frustration, the usual cooking, cleaning, laundry and daily chores all made more intense by the fact that I was preparing our dairy goats for a trip to the 2021 Kansas State Fair. Add to that a hurt knee, an aching back, the stress and strain of the physical and emotional roller-coaster we call life, and it all became a bit overwhelming.

To top it all off, in years past when I embarked on a dairy goat adventure like the state fair show or something similar, I had four children of various ages and seemingly unlimited energy to help me. This year those kids, now grown, were all busy doing their own other things. It was just my husband and me getting the trailer ready, clipping animals, loading feed, supplies, equipment - and I am sure everything was heavier and harder to do than five years ago we last attempted this.

There were times I wondered if it would be worth all the effort. There were times I asked myself, "why are we doing this." And there were times I said, much to my husband's relief, "this is the last time we are ever putting ourselves through this torture."

But those statements and questions were wrong. I am hoping I can somehow safely retract them from hubby's memory.

We had a great time at the Kansas State Fair with our dairy goats this year in Hutchinson. It was worth all the effort, discomfort and stress. We saw beautiful dairy goats, met people we had not seen in years, visited with friends old and new, and enjoyed getting away from the home routine for a few days. Music played in the background from grandstand events, goats bleated, voices blended, ribbons were won and displayed.

While it was almost the worst part of the deal, the actual best part of the weekend was that my husband and I figured out that we actually could still work together and have fun. The impossible, when broken down into smaller steps and patient consideration, became an accomplishment filled with satisfaction.

Sometimes stressful activities can be a dealbreaker in a marriage, but sometimes it gives both sides a chance to see the other through new eyes. That is what that full moon on Sunday night meant to me. More important than the RGCH ribbon on the dining table inside, more important than the things that still needed to be unloaded from the back of the truck and goat trailer, more important than knowing Monday was going to roll around way to quickly with the usual responsibilities and requirements, was knowing that we could have fun together. Two halves made a whole this past weekend for hubby and me. And like that full moon rising, it is always so much brighter and happier to be a whole marriage than a half with a dark side, or just hanging on by a crescent sliver.

Stepping out of our comfort zone for a while was worth it. Spending quality time together was worth it. Sitting on the back of the tailgate of the truck watching the moon rise was worth it - a snapshot memory for the scrapbook of life, and I'm so grateful to God for giving us these chances to live life to the fullest here on earth.