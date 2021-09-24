Author, writer looks forward to notable book festival experience in Topeka

Lyn Fenwick

St. John News

Last weekend was the Kansas Book Festival 2021 in Topeka, hosted by Mabee Library on the campus of Washburn University. I was happy to attend the events of the weekend beginning on Friday, September 17, at 4 p.m. with Rebekah Taussig' festival kick-off as she talked about her book, "Sitting Pretty, The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body."

Saturday morning at 9 a.m., September 18, the Kansas Notable Book Award Ceremony, which I was proud to be part of with my book, Prairie Bachelor, started the full day of activities. State Librarian Eric Norris described the Notable Book Program, followed by the introduction of the recipients who all gave a short description of their books. Awards recognized books in genres of fiction, narrative nonfiction (history, biography, memoir, essays), cook books/food related, poetry, children's literature, and art and architecture. My book, Prairie Bachelor, The Story of a Kansas Homesteader and the Populist Movement, fell within the narrative nonfiction category.

In addition to recognizing books, the Kansas Book Festival program included a grant program, begun by former First Lady Mary Brownback. This year, 10 libraries received grants, among which were both public and school libraries. Grants included not only books but also technology, especially important during the pandemic.

A part of the celebration of books and authors has included a Youth Writing Contest for students Grades 3-12 in the past, and although it has been interrupted by COVID-19, plans for its return in 2022 are being made.

During the time my husband and I lived in Georgia, I received the Georgia Author of the Year Award for my book "Should the Children Pray," which was presented to me at the state capital by the Governor. It is customary to receive the awards for Kansas Notable Books from the Kansas Governor, but because our governor has a conflict, we had the privilege of receiving our awards this year from Dr. Ted Daughety, the First Gentleman of Kansas. Later that afternoon, I visited with Kay M. McIntyre of Kansas Public Radio. Between my two scheduled meetings, I had the challenge of deciding which of the multiple programs available to the public during the day to attend.

It was a wonderful day celebrating books and reading at the Washburn University Mabee Library!