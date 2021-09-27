Pastoral Commentary: Only by God's grace can we ever get it right

The Rev. Mike Neifert, Pratt Friends Church

While he was still speaking, Judas, one of the 12, arrived. With him was a large crowd armed with swords and clubs, sent from the chief priests and the elders of the people.

Now the betrayer had arranged a signal with them: “The one I kiss is the man; arrest him.”

Going at once to Jesus, Judas said, “Greetings, Rabbi!” and kissed him.

Jesus replied, “Do what you came for, friend.”

Then the men stepped forward, seized Jesus and arrested him.

(Matthew 26:47-50)

You’ve had friends do boneheaded things. You’ve patched things up with them. I’ve done dumb stuff and had to apologize. I’m grateful my friends have forgiven me. I’ll bet it’s nearing seven-times-70-times I’ve had to make amends with some.

Can you imagine, though, what it would be like to have a friend betray you as Judas does here? He’s sealing Jesus’ fate, sending him off to die. There’s some indication a little later in the narrative he doesn’t know execution will result, but ... how could he not know? The guys who’d given him money were sworn enemies of Jesus. They hated him.

Some have speculated about Judas’ motives. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, they’ve suggested maybe he thought if Jesus was about to be arrested, he’d finally move from meek to mighty and take on the powers that be. He’d throw out the Romans and take the throne of David.

I don’t know if this was what Judas believed would happen. How can I know what was in his heart? I only know his actions led to arrest, trial, condemnation and death. I know these things and I want to despise him. I want to point fingers, but I can’t. I’ve failed Jesus more than once.

I was reminded this week of the words of a popular Christian rock anthem from my teen years. Petra sang these lyrics that confront and convict me.

“I wonder how it makes you feel when the prodigal won't come home.

I wonder how it makes you feel when he'd rather be on his own.

I wonder what it's like for you when a lamb has gone astray.

I wonder what it's like for you when your children disobey.”

“I wonder how it makes you feel when no one seeks your face.

I wonder how it makes you feel when they give up in the race.

I wonder what it's like for you when they willingly disobey.

I wonder what it's like for you when they willingly walk away.”

“It must be like another thorn struck in your brow.

It must be like another close friend's broken vow.

It must be like another nail right through your wrist.

It must be just like.

Just like Judas' kiss.”

1982 Dawn Treader Music.

It’s only by God’s grace and his spirit’s work in my life that I ever get things right, that I do what brings glory to God and honor to Jesus.

It’s the same for you, isn’t it?

God, have mercy on us! God, help us! We cannot live for you unless you live in us and through us!