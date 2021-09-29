Social media shutdown precedes genocide in southeast Nigeria - is anyone watching?

Ike Agwu

Pratt Tribune

As America citizens, my family and I have enjoyed the many freedoms for more than 20 years that we see many around us taking for granted in this country. My heart is so heavy with grief and despair for what is going on in my native country of Nigeria. With communication systems under seige there, I can only hope that by sharing my knowledge of what is happening to my family members who are unable to leave the country of Nigeria, someone will listen.

Just this month, the Nigerian government shutdown phone and internet services in Zamfara state and some parts of Katsina state of Nigeria in pretense to be fighting Fulani bandits (terrorists) whom they do not want to curtail their activities because they are from the same tribe as the President and ruling class of the northern Nigeria. Surprisingly the reports coming from that zone by people who are running away from there to get access to network to do their businesses are saying that there is nothing going on there. The government is test running their game plan to shut down network system – phone and internet services in the southeast of Nigeria – Biafra region that is asking for the referendum for the establishment of republic of Biafra. The plan is to try out the shutdown and use it as a reference point when they do the same thing in the southeast.

The people of the southeast and Nigeria at large resort to social media to report all the crimes and atrocities going on in the region, which was one of the major reasons why Twitter was banned in Nigeria in the first place. It should be recalled that since this year the Nigerian military and police force have been killing innocent Igbo youths and men at will without any remorse claiming that everyone in the Southeast Nigeria is an IPOB (Indigenous People Of Biafra) member, the group that is fronting the separation cause. The Nigeria government in the month of May sent in military and armored personnel carriers and helicopter gunship to kill at will indigenous people that are defending their land from deadly Fulani herders that come to their villages in pretense of herding cows but destroying farms, raping women, and killing anyone on their way. This year alone, over 5,000 young men and women has been massacred by the Nigerian security forces in the Southeast of Nigeria and these are innocent people that do not carry arms.

Last week before President Buhari visit to Imo state, there was heavy military equipment move into the region in pretense that they are preparing for the president’s visit. It will interest you to recall that the President in one of his broadcasts in June called the Southeast region a dot-in-a-circle and that he will treat them in the language they understand, in the same broadcast he made references to his involvement in the 1967 Genocide against the Igbo’s (Biafra War). Having this in mind, the government has been seeking for ways to attack the southeast people of Nigeria that says they are not comfortable again in the union called Nigeria and they are doing so in a peaceful manner, but the government is using the military force to quell the protest. Therefore, I am writing this note to alert the world that Nigeria government is about to go for another genocide against the Southeast Nigerians (Indigenous People of Biafra).

The common goal of this genocide is for the Fulanization of the Southeast and entire Nigeria – These are marauding herdsmen from all over Africa that said they are promised the whole of Nigeria by their forefathers and now that their brother is the president of Nigeria, they want to take over the land of the indigenous people – it is ethnic cleansing, Fulani against every other tribe in Nigeria.

The government has been experimenting with the lives of the people of Southeast Nigeria, the setup of the unknown gunmen group that went rampage in killing police officers and burning government facilities in the South-Eastern Nigeria to implicate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) that was setup by the IPOB to defend the indigenous people since the government security agencies are not coming to the help of the people when attacked by these killer herdsmen. The government of Buhari is pardoning Boko Haram terrorist and reintegrating them into the Nigeria military only to send them to the Southeast Nigeria to continue killing under the uniform of the military. The government staged a Prison break in Owerri to and tagged it that it was done by the ESN. The question is the Imo state government house (Governor’s residence) is 3 minutes away from the Prison, the state police headquarters is 2 minutes away from the prison, and an army formation (32 Artillery Brigade) is 15 minutes away from the prison and these men came and operated for more than 3 hours without any resistance to their operation. This was setup to enable the government to bring in the Army and Air Force to attack the Eastern Security Network. That was the reemergence of the genocide in the Igbo land (South-Eastern Nigeria). This video will convince you that the government is culpable of all this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyHowYHyAp8

Our plea is for the intervention of the United Nation, USA, and other international bodies to intervene because this is another genocide in making and to avert another Taliban styled situation because there are many American citizens out there in the Southeastern Nigeria. All we are asking for is Referendum for the Biafrans to go and leave the contraption called Nigeria.

* Ike Agwu lives and works in Pratt, Kansas and also in Houston, Texas. He is an inspector with the Northern Natural Gas Company.